Cong MP on meeting PM: Strength of any democracy is...

10:25





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was proud of the manner in which the multi-party delegations presented India's views in various countries on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.





Modi hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to 33 world capitals over the past few weeks.





"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," Modi said in a post on X.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on meeting PM Modi after the multi-party Op Sindoor delegation returned home. "The true strength of any great Democracy is the ability to work across the aisle. To surmount our differences ideological , conceptual, political and personal and put larger National interest above the cut and thrust of partisan politics. And that is what this evening was all about. It was a pleasure sharing our experiences in different parts of the world with Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi and listening to his point of view in a difficult month and a half for our nation," he said.