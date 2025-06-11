HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong MP on meeting PM: Strength of any democracy is...

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
10:25
image
Congress MP Manish Tewari on meeting PM Modi after the multi-party Op Sindoor delegation returned home. "The true strength of any great Democracy is the ability to work across the aisle. To surmount our differences ideological , conceptual, political and personal and put larger National interest above the cut and thrust of partisan politics. And that is what this evening was all about. It was a pleasure sharing our experiences in different parts of the world with Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi and listening to his point of view in a difficult month and a half for our nation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was proud of the manner in which the multi-party delegations presented India's views in various countries on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Modi hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to 33 world capitals over the past few weeks.

"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," Modi said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Forced to marry Raja, Sonam warned family of consequences'
LIVE! 'Forced to marry Raja, Sonam warned family of consequences'

'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'

'He's gonna inspire billions of girls and boys.'

'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests
'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles.

Soon, you can't keep your AC temperature below 20 degrees C
Soon, you can't keep your AC temperature below 20 degrees C

The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.

India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole
India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole

'The larger and more opaque this shadow economy becomes, especially online, the greater the risk to India's national security.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD