'BJP ko depression nahin aata?'

15:56





"Couple of years back with slight jealousy in his tone the Congress leader told me, ' BJP ko depression nahi atta!' He hated the fact that no political setback hurts BJP enough to slow them down. Today at Bharat Mandapam media event we asked some critical questions, we bluntly shared public perceptions on many things including on Operation Sindoor but the senior ministers had interesting responses and new insights as well.





"My take away is that the Team Modi knows their critics and the criticism against them quite well. One may agree or disagree with their politics but senior leaders of BJP are hungry to know 'what people are thinking.' They watch their opponents 24/7. They spend substantial time of their day to understand moves of regional leaders. Also, the @RSSorg pariwar's command and control system is such that all seniors are aware of their own failures and weaknesses.





"Within four walls, in their internal meetings they keep taking assessments of their political grip on national politics and keep reviewing it. In spite of their some missteps and situational problems their 'glass is half-full' approach helps them to move ahead. In last 11 years, the major difference I have seen in the functioning of @BJP4India and @INCIndia is that BJP as an institution, its cadre and their saffron ecosystem have fully accepted Modi as their leader and steadfastly fights to highlight Modi's strengths. Only his strengths.





"Within @INCIndia it's quite opposite. It's not easy to rule in India with such strong grip on levers of power for 11 long years. To put it lightly Modi has given antidepressants to the BJP and his followers. In last 11 years, from failed demonetisation to the farm laws (that's now dumped) Modi never lost popular vote within his party and amongst his followers. However, remaining four years of Modi's third term are likely to be different. The Modi story will be full of surprises."

Senior journalist and former Rediff senior contributor Sheela Bhatt shares her insights on 11 years of Modi sarkar. She writes on X: "The briefing on 11 years of the Modi Sarkar by @JPNadda @rajnathsingh @AmitShah, @nitin_gadkari and @AshwiniVaishnaw went on the expected lines. Since it was off the record conversations have to abide by the Chatham House rules. After hearing them I remembered a quote from the senior leader of Congress.