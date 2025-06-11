HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Baba Siddique murder conspirator held in Canada

Wed, 11 June 2025
23:38
Baba Siddique/File image
Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged key conspirator in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been "arrested" in Canada, Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday. 

Akhtar (22) was held in a fake passport case, according to sources. 

"Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back)," Kadam told PTI Videos. 

As per Mumbai police, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the NCP leader's murder. 

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Bandra area on October 12, 2024. 

The police have arrested at least 25 persons in the case so far. -- PTI 

