After 2-week pause southwest monsoon set to become active tomorrow

Wed, 11 June 2025
11:45
The Southwest monsoon rainfall over India, which had stalled for nearly two weeks after the early onset this year, is likely to become active again starting Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south peninsular India during June 12-15 and over Konkan and Goa on June 13 and June 14. 

In the same update, IMD forecasts that heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India, with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over West Rajasthan until Thursday and abate thereafter. 

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. 

The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1. May 2025 was the wettest since 1901 in India, with the country receiving an average rainfall of 126.7 mm last month. 

The early onset of the southwest monsoon brought continuous rainfall across southern and eastern India, contributing to this record. After an early onset, the progress of monsoon had stalled, reportedly on May 29, only to be active starting Thursday, as is expected by the state-run weather office.

