Follow Rediff on:      
Adani Group supplied 65,000 tonne of cement for Chenab bridge

Wed, 11 June 2025
Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC has played its part in the construction of the recently inaugurated world's highest railway arch bridge over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. 

In a statement Wednesday, Adani Cement said it was the lead cement supplier in the landmark project with 65,000 metric tonnes. 

The cement supplied was Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) 43 Grade, known for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, making it ideal for complex and large-scale infrastructure exposed to extreme climatic and geological conditions, it said. 

Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of a project that not only redefines engineering boundaries but also contributes to national integration."

