HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aadhaar must for tatkal tickets on IRCTC from July 1

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
20:27
image
With an aim to ensure fair and transparent access to tatkal tickets and to safeguard the interests of genuine passengers, Indian Railways has announced key modifications in the Tatkal ticket booking system.

These changes are aimed at enhancing user authentication and reducing misuse of the scheme.

The new provisions are effective July 1.

Tatkal tickets booked through IRCTC's official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar.

Further, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for tatkal bookings made online starting July 15.

Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System counters and through authorised agents will require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking. 

This provision will also come into effect from July 15.

To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening-day tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonam, aides sent to 8-day police custody
LIVE! Sonam, aides sent to 8-day police custody

Espionage case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra denied bail
Espionage case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra denied bail

The police opposed the bail plea and argued the case's investigation was underway.

'Missing' Sonam visited Indore after Raja's murder
'Missing' Sonam visited Indore after Raja's murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, apparently visited Indore after her husband was murdered and stayed in a rented flat for three days, a police...

Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump
Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump

Trump made it clear he had no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon, stating, "I'm too busy doing other things," and added, "I have no intention of speaking to him," NBC News reported.

WTC Final Updates: Australia fight back
WTC Final Updates: Australia fight back

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD