Aadhaar must for tatkal tickets on IRCTC from July 1

The new provisions are effective July 1.





Tatkal tickets booked through IRCTC's official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar.





Further, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for tatkal bookings made online starting July 15.





Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System counters and through authorised agents will require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.





This provision will also come into effect from July 15.





To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening-day tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. -- ANI

With an aim to ensure fair and transparent access to tatkal tickets and to safeguard the interests of genuine passengers, Indian Railways has announced key modifications in the Tatkal ticket booking system.