5 western nations sanction Israeli ministers

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for allegedly inciting extremist violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, reported the Associated Press.





The two far-right politicians, key figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, could face asset freezes and travel bans.





The joint action marks a rare rebuke from Israel's traditional allies, who condemned the ministers' inflammatory rhetoric and support for forced displacement and settlement expansion.





Officials stressed the sanctions target individuals, not the Israeli state.





Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed it had been notified of the move. -- Agencies





IMAGE: Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters