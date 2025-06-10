HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will not tolerate abuse of visas: US Embassy

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
20:34
image
The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it 'cannot and will not tolerate' illegal entry and abuse of visas, the United States Embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the embassy shared this in a brief statement.

'The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,' it said.

The post comes in the backdrop of a video and pictures emerging of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA's Newark Liberty airport before he was allegedly deported.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets members of all-party delegations
LIVE! Modi meets members of all-party delegations

Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya
Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the...

Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken

What began as a dreamy honeymoon for an Indore-based couple in Meghalaya has unravelled into a sordid saga of murder and betrayal, leaving three families heartbroken.

Special prayers for Group Captain Shukla's success
Special prayers for Group Captain Shukla's success

Special prayers were offered in Lucknow on Tuesday for the success of the thrice-postponed lift-off of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on board SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, that would propel him into history as the first Indian to step...

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD