We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past: Raghuvanshi's mom

13:29

Raja Raghuvanshi was likely killed with a machete





"I want justice for my son. The accused should be hanged. They should be given a strict punishment. I believe more people are involved in the case since one individual could not have orchestrated and carried it out," said the grieving mother of the deceased.





Speaking about her daughter-in-law, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Uma said, "We were happy to welcome her into the family. We didn't pay attention to her past; we could only see what lay ahead. Raja was very happy with the marriage. The last time I talked to them was on May 23. I had no suspicions until the very end."





Meanwhile, Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, also levelled fresh allegations against his sister-in-law and the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, in the ongoing investigation into the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.





The brother of the deceased alleged that the accused, Sonam, staged her surrender and that more than five individuals were involved in the crime. He also claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi's mother kept information from their family and that she also knew about the alleged affair between Raj Kushwaha and her daughter, Sonam.





The fourth accused, identified as Anand in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was also sent to transit remand for 7 days on Tuesday. Three other accused--- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha received transit remand for 7 days on Monday.





Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, "The fourth accused, Anand, was brought here by Shillong Police. He is being presented in front of the court for transit remand. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them and investigate further. Anand is a resident of Indore, and all three accused are friends of Raj Kushwaha."





"Raj used to work as an accountant at Sonam Raghuvanshi's office. Vishal and Anand were students in their first and second years, and Akash was unemployed. None of them has any criminal record. All four accused are between 20 and 25 years of age. All the interrogation has been done by the Shillong Police," said the official.

