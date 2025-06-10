Trump enforces new travel ban on 12 nations, sparks outcry

11:10





According to the CNN report, the new order affects citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additionally, it imposes restrictions on individuals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela who are outside the US and do not possess valid visas.





While the proclamation does not revoke existing visas, it blocks new applications unless individuals meet specific exemption criteria. "Travelers with previously issued visas should still be able to enter the US," CNN noted, citing official guidance to American diplomatic missions. The restrictions are designed to avoid the legal chaos and mass airport confusion that followed Trump's initial travel ban during his first term. -- ANI

President Donald Trump's new travel ban targeting 12 countries- mainly from Africa and the Middle East came into effect on Monday, intensifying tensions over the administration's expanded immigration crackdown, CNN reported.