Touch the sky with glory, IAF wishes Group Capt Shukla

Tue, 10 June 2025
10:40
image
Indian Air Force wishes Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla as he heads to space. The IAF writes on X: "As Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla prepares to embark on Axiom-4 space mission tomorrow, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air Warriors of IAF wish him and the entire crew of Axiom-4 all the best for a safe and successful trip to the International Space Station. This will add a new chapter to the Indian Space Odyssey.  Touch the sky with glory!"

India prepares to send its second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, into space. The Axiom-4 mission, in collaboration with the U.S., will launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Shukla aims to inspire youth and promote scientific curiosity during his 14-day ISS mission.

India is all set to send its second astronaut into space, nearly four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984. This time, the mission is not with Russia but in collaboration with the United States, under the Indo-US Axiom-4 mission, also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga.

