South Indian restaurant Semma tops NYT's 100 best restaurant list

Tue, 10 June 2025
Chef Vijaya Kumar
The New York Times annual list of New York's 100 best restaurants is out and in the No. 1 position is a South Indian fine dine establishment -- Chef Vijaya Kumar's Semma in Greenwich Village. In fact, it has been one of the city's hardest reservations to score ever since its opening in 2021.

"Growing  up on a coconut and paddy farm, I never imagined I would be cooking in NYC, let alone be recognized with such a prestigious honor.      To be named the #1 restaurant by the New York Times is overwhelming, but I am deeply grateful and thankful to have such a phenomenally dedicated and hardworking Team," Chef Vijaya Kumar says at the honour.

This is the first time an Indian restaurant has ever topped the list, which is curated by restaurant critics Priya Krishna and Melissa Clark, along with NYT's senior editor Brian Gallagher and Pete Wells. This year, only the top ten were ranked, making Semma's win all the more significant in a city with more than 20,000 restaurants, writes CNN Traveller.

Semma started serving customers in October 2021. At the entrance, there is an upside-down kettuvallam, a traditional boat. "This was inspired by the houseboats in Alleppey," says Vijaya Kumar. 

Read more about Semma and its amazing Michelin-starred Chef Vijaya Kumar here

