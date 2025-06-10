Sonam posted 'saat janmon ka saath' after Raja was killed

15:54

Sonam Raghuvanshi at the police station





The ironic message, right after the gruesome murder, was posted in an attempt to portray the husband was still alive.





According to the sources, Raja was killed on May 23, the same day the couple were reported to be missing. The post was made at 2:15 pm, the sources told NDTV.





Raja and Sonam were in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The two got married on May 11 and soon left for their honeymoon on May 20. Three days later, on May 23, after checking out of a homestay, the two went missing. Their rented vehicle was found abandoned in a village nearby.





After days of search, Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, while Sonam remained 'missing'. Police also found a murder weapon, a machete, used to kill Raja. Two days later, Police found a stained raincoat, much bigger, but it raised hopes of finding the 'missing' wife.

