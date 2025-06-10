HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonam posted 'saat janmon ka saath' after Raja was killed

Tue, 10 June 2025
15:54
Sonam Raghuvanshi at the police station
Soon after her husband was killed and thrown into a gorge in front of her eyes, Sonam Raghuvanshi -- prime accused in the honeymoon murder case -- posted from Raja Raghuvanshi's phone: "saat janmon ka saath hai (Together for seven lives)", reports NDTV.

The ironic message, right after the gruesome murder, was posted in an attempt to portray the husband was still alive.

According to the sources, Raja was killed on May 23, the same day the couple were reported to be missing. The post was made at 2:15 pm, the sources told NDTV.

Raja and Sonam were in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The two got married on May 11 and soon left for their honeymoon on May 20. Three days later, on May 23, after checking out of a homestay, the two went missing. Their rented vehicle was found abandoned in a village nearby.

After days of search, Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, while Sonam remained 'missing'. Police also found a murder weapon, a machete, used to kill Raja. Two days later, Police found a stained raincoat, much bigger, but it raised hopes of finding the 'missing' wife.

