Sonam brought to Patna, flight to Guwahati later today

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Indore, Rajesh Dandotiya on Tuesday stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far. -- Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha. The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later today.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has been brought to Patna. She is being held at a police station in Patna before her flight to Guwahati this afternoon and then on to Shillong, reportsfor Rediff.