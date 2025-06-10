Sensex snaps 4-day rally, down by 53 points

17:56





The 30-share Sensex declined by 53.49 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 82,391.72 with 14 of its constituents closing lower, 15 with gains and one remaining unchanged.





The index opened higher and climbed further 235.58 points or 0.28 per cent to 82,680.79 in morning trade.





However, the barometer pared gains later due to profit-taking in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.





It dropped by 204.81 points or 0.24 per cent to hit a low of 82,240.40 during the day.

