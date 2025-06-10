Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 85.57 against US dollar

20:37

The Indian rupee rose 9 paise to close at 85.57 against the US dollar on the back of strong foreign capital inflows.





However, a mixed sentiment in the domestic equity markets, a rise in global crude oil prices, and a stronger US dollar against major currencies capped further gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.





Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,301.87 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.





At the interbank foreign exchange, rupee opened at 85.62 and registered an intra-day peak of 85.51 and a low of 85.68 before settling at 85.57 against the greenback, up 9 paise from its previous close.





The local unit had settled at 85.66 against the US dollar on Monday. -- PTI