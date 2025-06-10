HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 85.57 against US dollar

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
20:37
image
The Indian rupee rose 9 paise to close at 85.57 against the US dollar on the back of strong foreign capital inflows.

However, a mixed sentiment in the domestic equity markets, a rise in global crude oil prices, and a stronger US dollar against major currencies capped further gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,301.87 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

At the interbank foreign exchange, rupee opened at 85.62 and registered an intra-day peak of 85.51 and a low of 85.68 before settling at 85.57 against the greenback, up 9 paise from its previous close.

The local unit had settled at 85.66 against the US dollar on Monday.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets members of all-party delegations
LIVE! Modi meets members of all-party delegations

Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya
Why Sonam's alleged lover did not travel to Meghalaya

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the...

Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken
Honeymoon murder leaves 3 families heartbroken

What began as a dreamy honeymoon for an Indore-based couple in Meghalaya has unravelled into a sordid saga of murder and betrayal, leaving three families heartbroken.

Special prayers for Group Captain Shukla's success
Special prayers for Group Captain Shukla's success

Special prayers were offered in Lucknow on Tuesday for the success of the thrice-postponed lift-off of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on board SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, that would propel him into history as the first Indian to step...

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD