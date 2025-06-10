HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 5,000 fine for wearing white shirt, black trousers in Gurugram court!

Tue, 10 June 2025
19:51
The Gurugram District Bar Association has passed a resolution 'banning' non-lawyers from wearing white shirts and black trousers in the court premises.

The professional attire is now reserved solely for registered lawyers and authorised law trainees, said a senior members of the bar association while referring to the resolution.

According to the resolution, it was often observed non-advocates or unrecognised law trainees wore white shirts and black trousers in the district court premises.

The scenario, the resolution said, led to 'misidentification' and in some cases even disrupted the dignity and discipline of the court proceedings.

The bar association, as a result, 'appealed to all concerned' to strictly adhered to the resolution in the interest of maintaining the dignity of the court.

'No other person, including clerks, brokers, litigants or the general public, will be allowed to wear advocate's dress i.e. white shirt and black pants in any part of the court premises. The Bar Association will coordinate with the court administration and security staff to ensure the dress code. Violation of this can also attract a fine of Rs 5,000,' it read.

Advocate Rahul Dhankar, secretary of the Gurugram District Bar Association, said the resolution aims to check the activities of tout-like persons pretending to advocates in the court premises.

'These types of people wear clothes like lawyers and fool clients by assuring them of legal services and documentation. Security staff at entry gates have been given special instructions to verify the identity of registered lawyers and trainee advocates through Bar Council-issued identity cards or other valid certificates,' he said.

Local lawyers welcomed the initiative and said the rule would curb fraud and ensure clients receive secure, reliable legal services.

'The Bar Association has passed this resolution with the objective of maintaining the sanctity, identity and professional distinction of the legal fraternity within the court premises. Dress code decorum for advocates is for a reason and anyone trying to misuse this must be punished,' said advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former president of district bar association, Gurugram.   -- PTI

