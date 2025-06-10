HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rape accused found innocent days after dad's suicide

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
18:32
image
A man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in  Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, has been found innocent after an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe revealed that the allegations were false and motivated by personal rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

For the family of the man, Siddharth Tiwari, it was too late.

His father committed suicide last week after all his efforts to convince the authorities of his son's innocence failed.

Based on the SIT's findings, the rape charges against Siddharth were dropped and he was granted bail by court on Monday.

The incident took place in Lohanda village under the Saini police station limits in Kaushambi.

On May 28, a complaint was received from a local resident, alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted by Dhunnu alias Siddharth Tiwari.

Based on the complaint, Siddharth was arrested on May 29, police said on Tuesday.

Later, police formed an SIT, led by Inspector Dhirendra Singh of Kadadham police station, amid protests from locals.

The SIT found that Siddharth had only slapped the girl and she was not sexually assaulted.

The complaint was exaggerated due to a personal rivalry, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said.

Following the SIT report, sections related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were removed from the FIR, and Siddharth was granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate's court on Monday, the SP said.

Days after Siddharth's arrest, things took a grim turn when his father, Rambabu Tiwari (50), a farmer, committed suicide on June 4 as his efforts to prove his son's innocence failed.

His death triggered protests in Lohanda and angry locals blocked National Highway 2 on June 5.

The protesters scuffled with police, who used force to disperse the crowd. 

Later, Rambabu's last rites were conducted amid tight security.

Police said they have registered a case against 10 named and 25-30 unidentified people in connection with the highway blockade and taken four into custody.

On a complaint by Siddharth's family, a separate case has been registered against five people, including village head Bhoop Narayan Pal, who is absconding.

A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for anyone providing information leading to his arrest, police said.

SP Rajesh Kumar said three police officials -- Saini SHO Brijesh Karvariya, outpost in-charge Alok Rai, and investigating officer Krishnaswaroop Yadav -- have been suspended for negligence in handling the case.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meghalaya murder: Cops recover accused's clothes
LIVE! Meghalaya murder: Cops recover accused's clothes

41 yrs later, an Indian astronaut set to script history
41 yrs later, an Indian astronaut set to script history

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stands on the cusp of history as he prepares to set off on a space odyssey, marking India's return to space flight 41 years after his idol Rakesh Sharma orbited the earth for eight days as part of...

Honeymoon murder: 'He cried after Raja's funeral'
Honeymoon murder: 'He cried after Raja's funeral'

The mother of Raj Kushwaha, arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi with the latter's wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Tuesday claimed her son was innocent and framed in the case.

Kerala: Oil spill feared from burning Singaporean ship
Kerala: Oil spill feared from burning Singaporean ship

As fire continued to rage on and explosions rocked the Singapore-flagged ship off the Kerala coast on Tuesday, authorities issued an oil spill advisory while a Chinese engineer rescued from the burning vessel suffered critical injuries.

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD