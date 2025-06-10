HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prez Murmu postpones Assam visit for 2nd time

Tue, 10 June 2025
19:52
image
President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled day-long visit to Assam later this week has been postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances', officials said on Tuesday.

Murmu was scheduled to confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award on noted dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a state government function in Guwahati on Thursday. 

This is the second time she has postponed her Assam visit.

"The President's visit is postponed. However, the programme will take place as scheduled and the award will be presented by the Governor," an official of the Assam Governor's Secretariat told PTI.

The President's Office has also intimated the chief minister's principal secretary about postponing the visit.

Murmu was originally scheduled to confer the state award on April 25, but had postponed her two-day visit then in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments.  -- PTI 

