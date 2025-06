16:22

Pak army chief Asim Munir

The Pakistani Government announced on June 6, through its official X account, the signing of a $4.6 billion defense agreement with Azerbaijan for the sale of 40 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, accompanied by a $2 billion investment package. This record-breaking deal not only marks Pakistan's largest defense export in its history but also signals a major strategic alignment between two nations that have steadily cultivated deeper ties over the past decade. Read more here.