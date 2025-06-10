HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Over 100 civilians injured in Ukrainian strikes, says Russia

Tue, 10 June 2025
More than 100 civilians, including a child, were injured and four killed in Russian regions over the past week due to Ukrainian strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, according to TASS.

"Over the past week, 107 civilians have been affected by shelling - 103 people were injured, including one minor, and four people were killed," Miroshnik told TASS. He added that most of the injuries were caused by Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone attacks.

As per TASS, the highest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, along with the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye Region. 

Miroshnik further claimed that Ukrainian forces launched nearly 1,800 munitions at civilian targets during the same period, most of which were of Western origin- allegations that come amid rising tensions, including the failure of a planned prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on Saturday due to unresolved disagreements, CNN reported.

