Nifty, Sensex open higher; investors await outcome of US-China trade talks

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,196.05, gaining 92.85 points or 0.37 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened higher by 198.52 points or 0.24 per cent at 82,643.73. Market experts attributed the gains to strong buying in rate-sensitive sectors, especially financial stocks, and pointed out that key indicators suggest further upside in the coming sessions. -- ANI

Indian stock markets continued their upward trend on Tuesday morning, with benchmark indices opening in the green. However, market participants appear to be in a "wait and watch" mode ahead of the outcome of the US-China trade talks in London.