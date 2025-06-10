HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nifty ends unchanged in volatile trade

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
17:50
image
The BSE small cap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent and midcap index went up 0.04 per cent. Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT surged the most by 1.63 per cent, followed by IT (1.58 per cent), utilities (1.11 per cent), power (0.95 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), healthcare (0.45 per cent) and commodities (0.40 per cent). 

Realty dropped 1.18 per cent, telecommunication (0.55 per cent), financial services (0.46 per cent), services (0.21 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.16 per cent). Overall market breadth was positive with 2,232 stocks advancing, 1,805 scrips declining and 135 stocks settling unchanged on BSE.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam got my son murdered to remove mangal dosh'
LIVE! 'Sonam got my son murdered to remove mangal dosh'

Axiom-4 launch: Will weather play spoilsport again?
Axiom-4 launch: Will weather play spoilsport again?

SpaceX, National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space are closely watching weather patterns at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others look forward to their travel...

ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected
ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service across multiple continents, with India and the United States reporting the highest number of disruptions.

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...
Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...

He was a storyteller who made me feel the pulse of history, the stakes of human ambition, and the thrill of a well-told tale.Prem Panicker recalls his debt to Frederick Forsyth, who passed away on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD