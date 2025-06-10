Nifty ends unchanged in volatile trade

17:50





Realty dropped 1.18 per cent, telecommunication (0.55 per cent), financial services (0.46 per cent), services (0.21 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.16 per cent). Overall market breadth was positive with 2,232 stocks advancing, 1,805 scrips declining and 135 stocks settling unchanged on BSE.

The BSE small cap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent and midcap index went up 0.04 per cent. Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT surged the most by 1.63 per cent, followed by IT (1.58 per cent), utilities (1.11 per cent), power (0.95 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), healthcare (0.45 per cent) and commodities (0.40 per cent).