My son has been implicated: Accused Raj Kushwaha's mom

Tue, 10 June 2025
10:52
Raj Kushwaha
After four people have been arrested in the Meghalaya murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused, Raj Kushwaha's mother said that her son was being falsely implicated and that he was innocent.

Speaking to ANI, Raj Kushwaha's mother said, "My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old. He is my everything. My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory. He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent."

Raj Kushwaha's sister also spoke to ANI and said, "My brother is innocent. My brother Raj did not go anywhere. You can ask the people at his office. My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder. My brother is innocent. Vicky and Raj are both my brothers, and they can never do something like this."

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya on Tuesday shared information on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The four accused are Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha. The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later today.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Dandotiya said, "All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand."

"We have information on the four accused so far. Indore Police has constantly coordinated with the Shillong police since day one," he added.

According to the police, Sonam Rahuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha are the prime accused.

The Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand. On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

This comes after the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination. -- ANI

My son has been implicated: Accused Raj Kushwaha's mom
