MP minister Vijay Shah attends cabinet meeting

Tue, 10 June 2025
23:06
image
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who was under fire over his objectionable remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi on Tuesday attended a cabinet meeting after a gap.

As the controversy broke last month, Shah had remained absent from cabinet meetings held in Indore and Pachmarhi.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday shared pictures of the meeting on X along with information about the decisions taken. Shah was seen sitting between deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Shah had made objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi while addressing a public program in Indore district on May 12.

Colonel Qureshi was part of the team that conducted daily media briefings on 'Operation Sindoor'.

After the Madhya Pradesh high court took cognisance of his statement, an FIR was registered against Shah at Manpur police station.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to investigate the matter.

At present, this matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

The Congress has been demanding Shah's dismissal from the BJP government.  -- PTI

