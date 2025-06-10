Modi to meet Op Sindoor multi-party delegations today

09:50

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the all-party global delegation under Operation Sindoor global outreach on Tuesday at 7 pm at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju's office informed the delegation members about the meeting.

Seven groups of all party delegations, including Opposition MPs such as NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, Congress party's Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors, completed their diplomatic efforts to visit various world capitals and promote India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation was launched post Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Over 50 people, including members of Parliament from multiple political parties, former ambassadors, and former government officials, visited over 30 countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach post Operation Sindoor.



