Modi meets members of all-party delegations

Tue, 10 June 2025
21:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening met members of multi-party delegations who had travelled to world capitals to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-linked terrorism following Operation Sindoor.

Members shared their experience with the prime minister, with the central government having already praised the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs.

Former parliamentarians and ex-diplomats were also part of these delegations that visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and lauded their efforts in conveying India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Four delegations were led by MPs of the ruling alliance, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party, one from the Janata Dal-United and one from the Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each of the the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijyant Panda, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, 

JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule led their delegations to different parts of the world.

The government had sent the multi-party delegations to portray a message of national unity in the fight against terrorism, with the likes of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi joining the ruling alliance members in championing the Indian cause abroad.

Prominent former parliamentarians in the delegations included ex-Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid.  -- PTI

