Meghalaya murder: Cops recover accused's clothes

18:59

Shillong Police, along with Indore Crime Branch, on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of one of the four accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case.





The officials conducted searches of the accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan, in Indore.





ACP (Indore Crime Branch), Poonamchand Yadav said, "We have recovered the clothes that he (Vishal) had worn while he was in Shillong on the day of the incident. They have accepted that they have committed the murder. We are searching for his mobile."





Another accused, Anand Kurmi's landlord in Indore, spoke to ANI and could not believe that Anand could be involved in such a thing.





"Anand Kurmi had been staying here for the past 4-5 years. He used to work as a labourer. He never came across as someone who could do such a thing. He is from Bina. Police had come here yesterday. It has been around 20-25 days since he left. He said he had gone travelling," Vimla Patel, landlord of accused Anand said. -- ANI





IMAGE: Anand Kurmi being taken for medical examination from Indore Police Crime Branch office, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo