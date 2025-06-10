MBBS student hangs self in hostel room on Mumbai's JJ hospital campus

00:34





Rohan Ramfer Prajapati hanged himself from a fan in his room at Apna Boys Hostel at around 10 pm on Sunday and was declared dead by doctors at around 11:50pm, the official said.





"He was feeling the pressure of studies and was also distressed due to financial woes at home. The police was alerted after repeated knocks on his door did not elicit any response. An accidental death report has been registered," the JJ Marg police station official said. -- PTI

A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at the state-run JJ hospital in Byculla in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.