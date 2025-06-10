HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

MBBS student hangs self in hostel room on Mumbai's JJ hospital campus

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
00:34
image
A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at the state-run JJ hospital in Byculla in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. 

Rohan Ramfer Prajapati hanged himself from a fan in his room at Apna Boys Hostel at around 10 pm on Sunday and was declared dead by doctors at around 11:50pm, the official said. 

"He was feeling the pressure of studies and was also distressed due to financial woes at home. The police was alerted after repeated knocks on his door did not elicit any response. An accidental death report has been registered," the JJ Marg police station official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission postponed to Wednesday
Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission postponed to Wednesday

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening.

LIVE! Blinkit-linked Pune dark store gets FDA closure notice
LIVE! Blinkit-linked Pune dark store gets FDA closure notice

Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT
Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT

After four people were arrested in the Indore couple case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, said on Monday that they will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong.

Assam to use 1950 Act for eviction of illegal foreigners
Assam to use 1950 Act for eviction of illegal foreigners

The final NRC, a list of Indian citizens residing in Assam, was released in 2019 by excluding 19,06,657 people. However, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India, leaving the controversial document without any official...

Army to visit Kargil heroes' kin ahead of Vijay Diwas
Army to visit Kargil heroes' kin ahead of Vijay Diwas

The visiting personnel will also ascertain difficulties, if any, being faced by the "families of our war heroes", he said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD