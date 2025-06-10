Landlady of Meghalaya murder accused: He never...

17:20

The Shillong Police, along with the Indore Crime Branch, today conducted a search at the Indore residence of another of the four accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan.





Meanwhile, the mother of Raj Kushwaha, arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi with the latter's wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Tuesday claimed her son was innocent and framed in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: This (picture alongside) is the rented accommodation of one of the four accused, Anand Kurmi, in Indore. Vimla Patel, owner of the house where accused Kurmi lived on rent, says, "Anand Kurmi had been staying here for the past 4-5 years. He used to work as a labourer. He never came across as someone who could do such a thing. He is from Bina. Police had come here yesterday. It has been around 20-25 days since he left. He said he had gone travelling."