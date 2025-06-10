HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Landlady of Meghalaya murder accused: He never...

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
17:20
Landlady Vimla Patel
Landlady Vimla Patel
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: This (picture alongside) is the rented accommodation of one of the four accused, Anand Kurmi, in Indore. Vimla Patel, owner of the house where accused Kurmi lived on rent, says, "Anand Kurmi had been staying here for the past 4-5 years. He used to work as a labourer. He never came across as someone who could do such a thing. He is from Bina. Police had come here yesterday. It has been around 20-25 days since he left. He said he had gone travelling." 

The Shillong Police, along with the Indore Crime Branch, today conducted a search at the Indore residence of another of the four accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the mother of Raj Kushwaha, arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi with the latter's wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Tuesday claimed her son was innocent and framed in the case.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam got my son murdered to remove mangal dosh'
LIVE! 'Sonam got my son murdered to remove mangal dosh'

Axiom-4 launch: Will weather play spoilsport again?
Axiom-4 launch: Will weather play spoilsport again?

SpaceX, National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space are closely watching weather patterns at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others look forward to their travel...

ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected
ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service across multiple continents, with India and the United States reporting the highest number of disruptions.

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...
Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...

He was a storyteller who made me feel the pulse of history, the stakes of human ambition, and the thrill of a well-told tale.Prem Panicker recalls his debt to Frederick Forsyth, who passed away on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD