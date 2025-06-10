HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan: Jaishankar

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
14:48
image
Nearly three weeks after the end of a brief but intense conflict between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has issued a stern warning against future terrorist provocations, reiterating that India will not hesitate to strike back regardless of location. 

"If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan," Jaishankar said in an interview with POLITICO during his official visit to Brussels for high-level trade talks with the European Union. The remarks reflect one of the Indian government's strongest stances on cross-border terrorism in recent months.

"It [Pakistan] is a country very steeped in its use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. That is the whole issue," Jaishankar told POLITICO. When asked whether the conditions that triggered last month's hostilities still existed, he said, "If you call the commitment to terrorism a source of tension, absolutely, it is." 

The conflict erupted in early May following a deadly terrorist attack in an Indian-administered region that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mainly Hindus. India blamed Pakistan for sponsoring the attack, a charge Islamabad has denied. The clash saw days of missile exchanges and aerial strikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, culminating in a ceasefire declared on May 10. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam walked behind husband, told men to kill him'
LIVE! 'Sonam walked behind husband, told men to kill him'

If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar
If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar

'As far as I'm concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were -- to me, the proof of the pudding is the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side'

'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was happy'
'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was happy'

'I believe Sonam's mother kept things from us. She didn't tell us the whole story, and she would have known that Raj had an affair with Sonam. Had Sonam's father and brother known about Raj, they would have fired him from their factory....

Honeymoon murder accused aged 20-25, with no criminal record
Honeymoon murder accused aged 20-25, with no criminal record

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the...

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD