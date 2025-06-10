Had tears in my eyes: Farooq Abdullah crosses Chenab bridge

12:42





Abdullah reached Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station today after travelling on board the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam (Srinagar) Railway Station. Speaking to reporters, the NC chief said that his eyes became "teary" after the train crossed the Chenab Bridge. Notably, the bridge on the River Chenab, being the highest bridge in the world, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways, which was completed after several ups and downs in a difficult terrain. It connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail.





"This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country. I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge..." he said. The former J-K Chief Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the engineers and workers of the Indian Railways who had worked hard on this project.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the Vande Bharat trains on the USBRL route (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link) is the "biggest gift" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it connects the territory with the entire country.