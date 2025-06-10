HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Explosion on Singapore-flagged vessel near Kochi: 4 crew missing, 5 injured

Tue, 10 June 2025
12:27
Four crew members were reported missing and five injured after an explosion under deck was reported onboard MV WAN HAI 503 while it was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva. 

Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed for firefighting and rescue operations. According to the Indian Coast Guard, following the explosion on Monday, four crew members were reported missing, and five others sustained injuries. 

The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total crew 22 onboard. CGDO on task diverted for assessment Indian Coast Guard units were immediately diverted for assessment and assistance. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have been diverted for assistance. 

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said an ICG aircraft assessed the scene and dropped an air-droppable. "Quick response by India Coast Guard after explosion on Singapore-flagged MV WAN HAI 503, 130 NM NW of Kerala coast. ICG aircraft assessed the scene & dropped air-droppable. 04 ICG ships diverted for rescue."

Fires and explosions have been reported from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. The forward-bay fire is under control, but thick smoke continues to be observed. The vessel is listing approximately 10-15 degrees to port, and additional containers have been reported overboard. -- ANI 

