ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service across multiple continents, with India and the United States reporting the highest number of disruptions.
According to the real-time monitoring platform Downdetector, user reports of ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 3:00 PM, with about 800 complaints logged in India alone. About 88 per cent of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 8 per cent reported issues with the mobile app, and 3 per cent faced API-related problems. -- PTI