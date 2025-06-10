HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ChatGPT faces global outage; India, US most affected

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
16:31
image
OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service across multiple continents, with India and the United States reporting the highest number of disruptions. 

According to the real-time monitoring platform Downdetector, user reports of ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 3:00 PM, with about 800 complaints logged in India alone. About 88 per cent of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 8 per cent reported issues with the mobile app, and 3 per cent faced API-related problems. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How Sonam escaped after her husband's murder
LIVE! How Sonam escaped after her husband's murder

Would ILP Have Prevented Raja's Murder?
Would ILP Have Prevented Raja's Murder?

'If inner line permit was in place in Meghalaya, the details of the three people who allegedly murdered Raja would have been on record.'

If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar
If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar

'As far as I'm concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were -- to me, the proof of the pudding is the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side'

'Nitish Kumar Is 100% Healthy'
'Nitish Kumar Is 100% Healthy'

'Nitish Kumar is our CM today and he will be CM going forward also. Nitish Kumar will continue as CM till he wishes.'

Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...
Frederick Forsyth Made Us Think About...

He was a storyteller who made me feel the pulse of history, the stakes of human ambition, and the thrill of a well-told tale.Prem Panicker recalls his debt to Frederick Forsyth, who passed away on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD