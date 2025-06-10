HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Backwardness, not religion, only benchmark to decide OBC status: Mamata

Tue, 10 June 2025
Share:
14:02
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told the state Assembly that backwardness is the only benchmark to decide the OBC status of people.
 
Maintaining that a disinformation campaign is continuing on social media by some quarters, she asserted that there is no connection with religion in deciding the inclusion of any person in the OBC category.

Noting that the only benchmark for deciding OBC status in the state is backwardness, Banerjee said that a commission set up by the government is holding a survey on 50 new subsections for inclusion in that category.

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories.

She said that while more backward sections of people have been included under OBC-A, the less backward people come under OBC-B.
 
The chief minister addressed the House after laying the annual report of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes for the financial year 2024-25.

Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission appointed for identification of such people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam walked behind husband, told men to kill him'
LIVE! 'Sonam walked behind husband, told men to kill him'

If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar
If they're deep in Pak, we'll go deep into Pak: Jaishankar

'As far as I'm concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were -- to me, the proof of the pudding is the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side'

'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was happy'
'We didn't pay attention to Sonam's past, Raja was happy'

'I believe Sonam's mother kept things from us. She didn't tell us the whole story, and she would have known that Raj had an affair with Sonam. Had Sonam's father and brother known about Raj, they would have fired him from their factory....

Honeymoon murder accused aged 20-25, with no criminal record
Honeymoon murder accused aged 20-25, with no criminal record

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the...

'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'
'Boat Was Rocking Like A Washing Machine'

'It was pitch-dark when we rounded Cape Horn. The waves were coming in full force. It was like a washing machine - -both of us and our boat Tarini.'Naval officer Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa describe their amazing voyage around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD