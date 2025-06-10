At least five killed, several injured in school shooting in Austria

16:24

Representational image





Among those injured in the shooting incident were students and teachers, the state broadcaster ORF reported, citing local press. Reports claim that the suspected perpetrator, considered to be a student at this stage, has killed himself.

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in Austria's Graz on Tuesday, Euro News reported, citing domestic press. A police operation was launched after the incident at the BORG school on Dreierschuetzengasse street on Tuesday morning.