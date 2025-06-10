At least five killed, several injured in school shooting in Austria

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in Austria's Graz on Tuesday, Euro News reported, citing domestic press. A police operation was launched after the incident at the BORG school on Dreierschuetzengasse street on Tuesday morning.
Among those injured in the shooting incident were students and teachers, the state broadcaster ORF reported, citing local press. Reports claim that the suspected perpetrator, considered to be a student at this stage, has killed himself.