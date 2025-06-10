Agnihotri 's The Delhi Files' renamed to 'The Bengal Files'

12:47





Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, the film is set to have a worldwide release on September 5. Agnihotri shared the announcement on his social media pages along with an official poster of the new film.





"Big announcement. 'The Delhi Files' is now 'The Bengal Files'. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025... In cinemas on 05 September 2025," he wrote in the caption.





"The Bengal Files" delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s. The upcoming film is the third instalment of a trilogy, which also includes Agnihotri's "The Tashkent Files" (2019) and "The Kashmir Files" (2022). "The Bengal Files" is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. PTI

