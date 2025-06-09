HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Why Singapore-flagged cargo catch fire?

Mon, 09 June 2025
The containers on the Singapore-flagged ship, which reported a fire on board off the Kerala coast contain dangerous cargo, including flammable solids, liquids and toxic substances, a top officer at Azhikkal Port said on Monday. 

Of the 22 crew members on board the ship, MV Wan Hai 503, 18 have abandoned the vessel and are being rescued by Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets, a defence PRO said. "Vessel is presently on fire and adrift," he said. 

"The containers in the ship have dangerous cargo, including Class 3 (flammable liquids), Class 4.1 (flammable solids), Class 4.2 (spontaneously combustible substances) and Class 4.6 (toxic substances)," he said. 

As the nearest Coast Guard facilitation centre is Beypore in nearby Kozhikode district, it is expected that the rescued crew members of the vessel would be taken there, Captain Arun Kumar P K, port officer, Azhikkal Port, said. As per the update received so far, none of the 22 crew members were Indians, and they are from countries like China, Indonesia, Thailand and so on. -- PTI

