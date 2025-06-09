HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Weather: AXIOM-4 launch postponed to June 11

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
20:59
image
Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 11, the ISRO said on Monday evening. 

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening. 

"Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025.The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," the Indian Space Reserch Organisation chairman V Narayanan said. 

Shukla's travel to space marks India's return to human spaceflight 41 years after Rakesh Sharma scripted history by undertaking a journey to space onboard Soviet Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984. 

The Lucknow-born Shukla, who goes by the call sign Shuks', is part of an ISRO-NASA supported commercial spaceflight by Axiom Space where all the customers are national governments. 

TOP STORIES

Bad weather: AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday
Bad weather: AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening.

LIVE! Modi to meet multi-party delegations on Tuesday
LIVE! Modi to meet multi-party delegations on Tuesday

Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police

Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and one from Lalitpur in...

Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

"With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity," it said.

4 killed after falling off local trains in Thane
4 killed after falling off local trains in Thane

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD