Follow Rediff on:      
We had wholeheartedly accepted Sonam: Victim's mother

Mon, 09 June 2025
13:14
Uma Raghuvanshi
Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma says, "Before they got married, we wanted them to spend time together, but Sonam's mother was not open to this. If she has done all this, she will be punished. I don't know anything about the others who are reportedly involved.. I had a good relationship with Sonam. I cannot blame Sonam right now. First, those three men should be investigated, and then Sonam should be investigated. We had wholeheartedly accepted her. If Sonam is responsible in any way, she will be punished... We have no idea about Sonam's relationship with Raj Kushwaha. " 

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Neeraj Raja spoke to the media regarding the Indore couple case and said that Sonam Raghuvanshi is currently at the One Stop Centre, and the Meghalaya Police will take the advance legal action. 

On Monday, SP Raja said, "In the morning, we (Ghazipur Police) received information from Madhya Pradesh Police that a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi is at Kashi Dhabha on Varansi-Gorakhpur highway... Immediate action was taken, and Sonam was taken to the District hospital for first aid, from where she was taken to the One Stop Centre, and currently, she is there." 

"We have received some details and are in constant contact with Meghalaya and MP Police. Their team will arrive in Ghazipur and carry forward the investigation regarding Sonam's case," he added. He told the media that Sonam had called her family from the Dhaba that night.

