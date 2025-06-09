HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Train mishap: Maha govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Mon, 09 June 2025
17:49
Girish Mahajan
Girish Mahajan
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Monday said the state government will give Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the suburban railway accident near Mumbra in Thane district.

At least four commuters, including a GRP constable, died and six were injured in the mishap, with officials saying passengers fell probably after those hanging from the footboard of two overcrowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions.

Mahajan also said the state government will bear all medical expenses of the injured persons, adding they will be provided the best treatment.

"The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the incident. Financial assistance will also be given to the injured," Mahajan told reporters at the site of the accident.

Speaking about a curve on the rail route at the site of the incident, he said the state government will urge the railway administration to come up with a permanent solution.

"This is the first time such an incident has occurred. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to officials in Delhi regarding this accident. It must be thoroughly investigated. We must ensure it does not happen ever again," Mahajan said.

Underlining the seriousness with which the state government is taking the incident, Mahajan said he was out of station but was directed by Fadnavis to immediately rush to the site of the mishap to review the situation and monitor relief efforts.  -- PTI

