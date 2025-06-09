Thriller Master Frederick Forsyth Dies at 86

23:22

Frederick Forsyth/Image courtesy X





Jonathan Lloyd, Forsyth's agent, confirmed that the acclaimed writer died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, early Monday morning.





"We mourn the passing of one of the world's greatest thriller writers," Lloyd stated.





Forsyth's journey to literary stardom was a diverse one.





He initially served as a Royal Air Force pilot before transitioning into a career as a foreign correspondent.





It was his 1971 novel, The Day of the Jackal, a gripping political thriller about a professional assassin, that catapulted him to international fame.





The book was famously adapted into a 1973 film and, more recently, a television series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.





Throughout his prolific career, Forsyth penned over 25 books, including notable works such as The Afghan, The Kill List, and The Fist of God.





His novels have collectively sold more than 75 million copies worldwide, according to his agent.

Frederick Forsyth, the celebrated author behind global bestsellers like, passed away on Monday at the age of 86 after a brief illness, his literary agent announced.