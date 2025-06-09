HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Three Bangladeshis escape from detention centre in Jharkhand

Mon, 09 June 2025
21:20
Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, escaped from a detention centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribad district on Monday, an official said. 

The centre is located on the campus of Jaiprakash Narayan Central Jail under Lohsinghna police station limits. 

"Three Bangladeshi nationals, who were kept in the detention centre, escaped in the morning," Hazaribag deputy commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said. 

They were identified as Reena Khan, resident of Ghazipur, Nipah Akhtar Khusi, resident of Chattogram, and Md Nazmul Hang from Bagerhat. 

Reena was shifted from Jamtara jail to the detention centre on February 4, 2022, Nipah from Ranchi jail on September 28, 2024 and Nazmul from Dumka jail on March 1, 2025, a police official said. -- PTI

