Threat of suicide bombers triggers evacuation of Himachal HC premises

21:06

The entire court complex was evacuated to ensure the protection of judges, court staff, lawyers and civilians, a statement issued by the Shimla SP office said.





A comprehensive search operation was carried out across the court complex and its surrounding areas, including all rooms, corridors and the entry/exit points, the police said.





However, nothing suspicious was found during the four-hour search operation after which the threat was deemed to be a false alarm, they added.





According to the statement, senior police officers, including DIG (Southern Range) Anjum Aara, bomb disposal squad, quick reaction teams, dog squad, and special operations personnel rushed to the spot after the threat was received.





The situation is now fully under control and steps are being taken to restore normal functioning of the court in a phased and secure manner, the statement said.





The Shimla police has urged the public to stay calm but alert and report any suspicious activity or object to the authorities immediately. -- PTI

