HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Threat of suicide bombers triggers evacuation of Himachal HC premises

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
21:06
File image
File image
Authorities evacuated the Himachal Pradesh high court premises on Monday after a threat was received claiming the presence of suicide bombers with improvised explosive devices inside the court complex in Shimla, the police said. 

The entire court complex was evacuated to ensure the protection of judges, court staff, lawyers and civilians, a statement issued by the Shimla SP office said. 

A comprehensive search operation was carried out across the court complex and its surrounding areas, including all rooms, corridors and the entry/exit points, the police said. 

However, nothing suspicious was found during the four-hour search operation after which the threat was deemed to be a false alarm, they added. 

According to the statement, senior police officers, including DIG (Southern Range) Anjum Aara, bomb disposal squad, quick reaction teams, dog squad, and special operations personnel rushed to the spot after the threat was received. 

The situation is now fully under control and steps are being taken to restore normal functioning of the court in a phased and secure manner, the statement said. 

The Shimla police has urged the public to stay calm but alert and report any suspicious activity or object to the authorities immediately. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Bad weather: AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday
Bad weather: AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening.

LIVE! Modi to meet multi-party delegations on Tuesday
LIVE! Modi to meet multi-party delegations on Tuesday

Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police

Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and one from Lalitpur in...

4 killed after falling off local trains in Thane
4 killed after falling off local trains in Thane

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

Singapore ship catches fire off Kerala coast; 4 missing
Singapore ship catches fire off Kerala coast; 4 missing

Of the 22 crew members on board the ship, MV Wan Hai 503, 18 have abandoned the vessel and are being rescued by Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets, he said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD