Stock markets rise for 4th day on global rally

During the day, it jumped 480.01 points or 0.58 per cent to 82,669. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 100.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,103.20. In the four-day rally to Monday, Nifty has gained over 560 points or 2.27 per cent while Sensex has jumped 1,707 points or 2.1 per cent. -- PTI

Stock markets closed higher for a fourth consecutive day on Monday driven by gains in banking and financial shares and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21 as 21 of its constituents closed higher and nine declined.