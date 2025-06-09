HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets rise for 4th day on global rally

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
17:14
image
Stock markets closed higher for a fourth consecutive day on Monday driven by gains in banking and financial shares and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21 as 21 of its constituents closed higher and nine declined. 

During the day, it jumped 480.01 points or 0.58 per cent to 82,669. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 100.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,103.20. In the four-day rally to Monday, Nifty has gained over 560 points or 2.27 per cent while Sensex has jumped 1,707 points or 2.1 per cent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka CM ordered RCB marketing head's arrest: Lawyer
LIVE! K'taka CM ordered RCB marketing head's arrest: Lawyer

Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT
Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT

After four people were arrested in the Indore couple case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, said on Monday that they will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong.

'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'

'I feel the murderers had done a recce of this place before murdering Raja.''It is isolated, there are no CCTV cameras.''It was a fit place to commit the crime.'

Mumbai local mishap: 'Something hit our compartment'
Mumbai local mishap: 'Something hit our compartment'

An eyewitness to the horrific suburban railway mishap in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning said the chain of events began after someone in the coach ahead of his either fell after hitting a wall or 'something hit our...

'Money Is Trump's Driving Vice'
'Money Is Trump's Driving Vice'

'His love of money goes beyond all reasons,' says Trump watcher Arjun Appadurai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD