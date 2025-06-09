Stock markets rise for 4th day on global rally

Stock markets closed higher for a fourth consecutive day on Monday driven by gains in banking and financial shares and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21 as 21 of its constituents closed higher and nine declined.
During the day, it jumped 480.01 points or 0.58 per cent to 82,669. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 100.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,103.20. In the four-day rally to Monday, Nifty has gained over 560 points or 2.27 per cent while Sensex has jumped 1,707 points or 2.1 per cent. -- PTI