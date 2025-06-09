HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonia Gandhi undergoes medical check-up at Delhi hospital

Mon, 09 June 2025
19:16
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) and underwent a medical check-up, sources said.

This health check-up comes just two days after Gandhi, 78, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

The veteran Congress leader was in Himachal Pradesh's capital on a personal visit.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side, but everything was normal, IGMC's Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman said on Saturday.

She visited the SGRH and underwent a medical check-up and some tests, a source said.

In February, Gandhi had been briefly admitted to the SGRH and kept under the observation of a team of doctors.   -- PTI

