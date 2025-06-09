Sonam hugged me, behaved well: Meghalaya victim's mom

12:00

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother





Speaking to the media, Raja's mother said, "If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged..."





She added, "I want the three men caught to be interrogated." She said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused.





"They (police) did not tell even in the morning that Sonam was found. A CBI investigation should happen. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour; she used to hug me."





On accused Raj Kushwaha, she told the media, "I did not know about Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's parents may know about him. Our children never hide anything from their parents and can never do wrong to anyone."





"Sonam booked the tickets for the trip, and she may have extended the trip to Shillong, as my son did not know about the region. Her mother told that they visited (Shillong) last year," she told the media.





Uma said that when Raja told her about wearing a chain, she sensed the danger. "I asked Raja why he wears the chain, he said Sonam asked him so. I sensed danger. There might be some planning... Her behaviour was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this," she said.





Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. - ANI

Late Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said that if Sonam Raghuvanshi is involved in the murder, she should be hanged. She also asked the police to first interrogate the other three accused.