Sonam hasn't confessed so...: Brother of Meghalaya victim

10:07

Brother of Meghalaya murder victim





"We will not agree that Sonam is the accused until and unless she confesses to this. Both (Raja and Sonam) were happy in their marriage. I never saw the two fighting.





"Police have not even handed over the post-mortem report of my brother. Meghalaya CM keeps saying that the police are working 24*7 in this case, but we kept calling the SP, and he never picked up our phone.





"We have no idea how Sonam reached Ghazipur. We want the Madhya Pradesh Police and the CBI to investigate this case. Shillong Police did not share details with us. I just want to say that if Sonam is involved in this case, she should be punished..."





Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday morning. Speaking to PTI, she said the wife, Sonam, surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.





Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway. "One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," the DGP said. "Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested," she added Nongrang said the arrested men have revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi. "The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime," she said. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the state police for cracking the case that had shocked the nation.

On Sonam Raghuvanshi being found near Ghazipur, UP, Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I spoke to Govind around 2 am. He informed me that Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh. After we contacted UP Police, Sonam was taken in by the police. She did not surrender.