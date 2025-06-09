HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Sonam came to my dhaba at 1am, she was crying'

Mon, 09 June 2025
14:52
Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba
Update on the honeymoon murder: Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba, from where the UP Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi late last night, says "Sonam came here around 1 am. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine. After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 am. Sonam was alone; I gave her water." 

Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men, hired by his wife, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, she said the wife, Sonam, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids. Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and one from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, she said. 

According to PTI Video, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said one more was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Sadar district on Monday. Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra area in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

LIVE! All Mumbai suburban trains to have automatic door closure
Sonam was 'mentally unwell': UP dhaba owner reveals details
'Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not...

'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
'I feel the murderers had done a recce of this place before murdering Raja.''It is isolated, there are no CCTV cameras.''It was a fit place to commit the crime.'

'Sonam booked tickets for trip, extended it to Shillong'
Raja's mother said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused.

Ship carrying dangerous cargo catches fire off Kerala coast
Of the 22 crew members on board the ship, MV Wan Hai 503, 18 have abandoned the vessel and are being rescued by Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets, he said.

