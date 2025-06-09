'Sonam came to my dhaba at 1am, she was crying'

14:52

Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba





Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men, hired by his wife, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, she said the wife, Sonam, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids. Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and one from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, she said.





According to PTI Video, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said one more was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Sadar district on Monday. Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra area in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

Update on the honeymoon murder: Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba, from where the UP Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi late last night, says "Sonam came here around 1 am. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine. After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 am. Sonam was alone; I gave her water."