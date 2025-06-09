HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SIPs Shed Dormant Dead Weight

Mon, 09 June 2025
Mutual fund assets linked to systematic investment plans (SIPs) climbed to an all-time high of 13.9 trillion in April, even as the number of active accounts dropped 14 per cent from the peak.

The previous record of 13.8 trillion was set in September 2024. Assets under management then declined for five straight months, bottoming out at 12.4 trillion in February 2025.

According to fund executives, the slide was largely due to mark-to-market losses in equity funds, with SIP inflows holding steady. Roughly 80 per cent of SIP flows are routed into active equity schemes.

The market correction that began in the last week of September 2024 dragged on for five months, with the Nifty 50 finishing each of those months in negative territory before bouncing back in March and April.

While the correction curbed lump-sum investments, SIP flows remained resilient despite 14 million net account closures between January and April 2025.

The MF industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said most closures stemmed from fund houses cleaning up dormant accounts as part of 'reconciliation' efforts.

Amfi data shows that even with a 14 per cent drop in active SIP accounts, the number of contributing accounts hit a new high of 83.8 million in April. Monthly contributions also reached a record 26,632 crore.

Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard

